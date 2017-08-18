23°
Malcolm Roberts calls burqa an 'affront to homosexuals'

James MacSmith | 18th Aug 2017 5:22 AM
One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts
One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts

MALCOLM Roberts has claimed the burqa is an "affront to homosexuals" in a bizarre defence of Pauline Hanson's Senate stunt.

In an interview on ABC TV's Lateline, controversial Senator Roberts said he was "proud" of the decision by his One Nation leader Senator Hanson to wear the burqa during Question Time today.

Senator Hanson today wore a burqa onto the floor of parliament and took her seat before removing the Muslim religious garment.

In a series of terse exchanges with Lateline host Emma Alberici, Senator Roberts launched a passionate, but confusing defence of Senator Hanson.

"I'm very, very proud of her courage and strength and commitment to this country," he told the program.

"It's amazing, we have people who say it's offensive for her to wear a burqa and yet they don't say it's offensive for women to be forced to wear the burqa."

Ms Alberici then asked Senator Robert how many people he knew who had been forced to wear the burqa.

"We've read about it," Mr Roberts replied.

"And we've seen pictures of female captives from ISIS, who were released and burnt their burqas."

"In Australia?," Ms Alberici asked.

"No. Overseas."

Senator Roberts was then queried how many terrorist attacks in Australia or elsewhere have been the result of people wearing burqas?

"It's the Islamic ideology that's the problem and what the burqa does to women. We have a woman with courage standing up for women," he said.

Ms Alberici then put it to Mr Roberts that Senator's Hanson's actions were mocking and ridiculing Australia's Muslim community.

The Senator then produced a rather confusing argument.

"I think it's offensive to put women down," he said.

"And in Australia with our set of values people are seeing this (the burqa) as an affront to women, homosexuals, an affront to Australian values."

Mr Roberts was then asked how the burqa was an affront to homosexuals.

"The Islamic people throw homosexuals off the roofs of buildings," he said.

"It has come to be a deeply concerning symbol of Islam and its terrorist extremes.

"And let me point out, there was quite a feeling of concern and Cory Bernardi actually admitted he was startled when he could see this black robe right next to him (in Parliament).

"He was very startled and he's a big strong man.

"That garb has come to be quite threatening to Australians. There are five Islamic countries that Pauline mentioned in her speech that have banned the burqa and six countries she mentioned including some of the biggest in the world.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd launched an extraordinarily blunt Twitter attack on Ms Hanson's burqa stunt, saying it was "stupid self-indulgent s**t".

"How to create a race problem in Oz which prides itself on racial harmony? You do stupid self-indulgent s**t like this," he tweeted.

