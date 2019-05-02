US raves about giant Aussie teenager

Makur Maker has made another huge leap towards a career in the NBA after a standout performance at the latest College Evaluation Period, which sees coaches from universities around the US pour in to view the next generation of basketball talent.

Perth-based Maker, cousin of Detroit Pistons and Boomers star Thon, has caught our eye in the past but his utterly dominant on-court display at the weekend's Adidas Gauntlet has made a wave in the land of the free.

"No one had a better weekend than Makur Maker," 24/7 Sports' Evan Daniels said. "The near 7-footer was dominant in all facets of the game, and it led to college coaches asking if he was in the conversation for best in the class.

"He was tremendous, the overall top performer. He is a top five prospect, he's got long arms, an impressive build and he's in terrific shape."

Maker blasted a number of outrageous dunks and also showed off his shooting chops, sinking a handful of slick three-pointers.

The 18-year-old shot an impressive eight from 13 from beyond the arc and has since been tipped by college basketball reporters as a "top five prospect".

Take a look at the towering teen's highlight's from the weekend below.

Maker's skills have already attracted interest from colleges with UCLA offering him a scholarship, should he want to go, or just like his cousin Thon he might opt to enter the NBA Draft straight from high school.

In terms of his high school form he is also performing well above the national average, scoring 13 points per game and grabbing 6.3 rebounds, while also averaging 2.3 blocks each outing.

"Makur is a modern day point forward," Maker's guardian, Ed Smith, told foxsports.com.au earlier in the year.

"Very good vision. Passes the ball extremely well. Can hit the catch and shoot, can hit the pulp off the bounce. Has range up to 23, 24 feet. He has a good frame. On the defensive end, he can switch two to five."

The second teen star on the radar after an impressive performance over the weekend was Evan Mobley. The rising talent, described as "one of the best defensive centres I've seen" by analyst Corey Evans, was out in full force over the weekend and cemented himself in the eyes of many as a future NBA superstar.

"He's just so consistent, we've had him in the 2022 class for quite some time," Daniels said. "Pushing seven feet tall, he has all the tools you look for, the hands, the touch, the feel.

"He rim-runs, he rebounds and he's active. He impacts the game in just about every single way."