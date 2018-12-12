Making way for bypass construction

APPROVAL has been granted for the demolition of a number of buildings on Englands Road to make way for the Coffs Harbour bypass.

The Roads and Maritime Service (RMS) lodged the application with Coffs Harbour City Council on November 21 and it was approved six days later.

A house and two sheds will be demolished at 32 Englands Road and the estimated cost of the work is $32,000.

Construction on the bypass is due to commence in 2020.

To find out more about the project an information display office was opened at 11a Park Ave. It will be open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Thursday with RMS staff available to answer questions and discuss feedback.

For more information, contact the project team by calling 1800 550 621 or emailing coffsharbourbypass@rms.nsw.gov.au.

Information is also available on the project website www.rms.nsw.gov.au/coffsharbourbypass.