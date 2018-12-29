Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIGHTING FOR FLORA: A combined effort at Mylestom will ensure beautiful bushland for all
FIGHTING FOR FLORA: A combined effort at Mylestom will ensure beautiful bushland for all
News

Making the most of Mylestom

by Jayden Whaites
29th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A combined effort to save native flora, North Coast Local Land Services and the Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Lands Council have implemented their Sea and Land Country Management Plan.

As part of the project, both organisations prioritised an area of Aboriginal-owned land near Mylestom. The area is known for containing endangered native flora such as kangaroo grass. This area of the national park was also identified as being high in priority due to its popularity with hikers and tourists.

Clearing weeds and protecting endangered plant species and EECs (Endangered Ecological Communities) were the main objectives of the project. The groups then sprayed the area to ensure re-infestation could not occur.

Two workshops were also facilitated by the groups, aiming to inform locals and national park rangers about the importance of protecting endangered native plant species in the local area.

LLS officer Piers Harper said the project was such a success that they were now inviting the Aboriginal Lands Council to participate in more projects.

"When we started the project in 2014, we discovered there was a considerable amount of work to do. Through partnering with the Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Lands Council we were not only able to regenerate the local bushland, but also educate the community on how to ensure the area thrives and doesn't fall back into being polluted with contaminants,” Mr Harper said.

"This project has worked so well that we are now inviting the Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Lands Council to participate in other LLS projects in the area.

"The Mylestom area is one of the most pristine and breathtakingly beautiful parts of our country. It is so important that we all work together to ensure we pass on this gorgeous place to future generations.”

mylestom north coast local land services
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    News BEFORE rushing into the surf this summer, Royal Life Saving is urging locals and visitors to take a moment to observe the water for rips or currents.

    Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    premium_icon Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    News Police, ambulance and firefighters attend scene.

    Be aware of hidden river risks

    Be aware of hidden river risks

    News Take care when entering waterways.

    A harrowing history of beach drownings

    premium_icon A harrowing history of beach drownings

    News A confronting reality, Moonee Beach drownings are far from the first

    Local Partners