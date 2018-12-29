Making the most of Mylestom

IN A combined effort to save native flora, North Coast Local Land Services and the Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Lands Council have implemented their Sea and Land Country Management Plan.

As part of the project, both organisations prioritised an area of Aboriginal-owned land near Mylestom. The area is known for containing endangered native flora such as kangaroo grass. This area of the national park was also identified as being high in priority due to its popularity with hikers and tourists.

Clearing weeds and protecting endangered plant species and EECs (Endangered Ecological Communities) were the main objectives of the project. The groups then sprayed the area to ensure re-infestation could not occur.

Two workshops were also facilitated by the groups, aiming to inform locals and national park rangers about the importance of protecting endangered native plant species in the local area.

LLS officer Piers Harper said the project was such a success that they were now inviting the Aboriginal Lands Council to participate in more projects.

"When we started the project in 2014, we discovered there was a considerable amount of work to do. Through partnering with the Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Lands Council we were not only able to regenerate the local bushland, but also educate the community on how to ensure the area thrives and doesn't fall back into being polluted with contaminants,” Mr Harper said.

"This project has worked so well that we are now inviting the Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Lands Council to participate in other LLS projects in the area.

"The Mylestom area is one of the most pristine and breathtakingly beautiful parts of our country. It is so important that we all work together to ensure we pass on this gorgeous place to future generations.”