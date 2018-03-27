Making the most of customer time

HELPING OUT: The dispensing staff at Terry White are receiving electronic assistance that allows them to spend more time with customers.

HELPING OUT: The dispensing staff at Terry White are receiving electronic assistance that allows them to spend more time with customers. Rachel Vercoe

THERE'S a new helper by the name of Rosie at TerryWhite Chemmart pharmacy, assisting the team with the legwork of dispensing.

Rosie is more steel than human but assists the team with dispensing, allowing the pharmacists to spend more time talking with their customers and delivering expert advice and medications efficiently and effectively.

Not only are the team at TerryWhite excited about the arrival of Rosie, but also managing partner Tanya Maloney, a two-time national MONTY award winner for the brand.

"We really pride ourselves on giving our customers a great experience, so when growth in script numbers threatened to limit our customer engagement

time we decided to investigate options for improving our efficiencies,” Tanya said.

"We decided to upgrade our Willach's Consis B2 machine with a B4, twice the size! It's certainly a sight to see but most importantly allows us to direct dispense to our customers, meaning next to no waiting time and our pharmacists dispense and counsel straight to our customers.

"The great thing is, customers can walk into

the store and speak to the pharmacist straight

away.

"They may not even be seeking out advice, but our pharmacists have the ability to initiate conversation and ensure they're getting the best healthcare and this technology allows us more face-to-face time with our customers.”