Making outings easy

Wendy Andrews
| 7th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
MEN AT WORK: Robin, Peter and Jim from Coffs Harbour Rotary South working hard on the new facilities at Castle St carpark.

IMAGINE being held to ransom by your bladder or bowel. Planning each outing around your bodily functions and cutting visits to town short because you've been "caught out” is a reality for many with profound disability.

The Castle St carpark amenities are to be upgraded to provide specialised accessible toilets that include a bed hoist and showering facilities for people with severe disabilities, and it all started with a book sale.

Funds raised at the annual Coffs Harbour South Rotary Bookfest go to community projects and this year the toilet block was on the radar.

"We're very happy to be able to make a contribution to providing this facility as a contribution towards an all-inclusive society,” Peter Dickson-Smith from Coffs Harbour Rotary South said.

"Carers have to cut short outings because of a lack of facilities, which is a shame. In today's society everyone should be able to get out, regardless of ability.”

The $88,900 project has been made possible by Coffs Harbour Rotary South, whose members will be undertaking the construction work and fit-out, and the Coffs Harbour City Council, which provided half the cost through its Community Infrastructure Grants program.

These grants offer funds to not-for-profit organisations to build new, or refurbish existing, public facilities, in consultation with council.

"People with severe or profound disabilities and their families find it difficult to get out and about without knowing they have access to these kind of facilities, so I'm thrilled council has been able to help Coffs Harbour Rotary South with this very worthwhile venture,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight.

The project should be finished at the end of June.

