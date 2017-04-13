Making music with mentors

WINNERS: Marni Besley, one of last year's winners, with her mentors King Lear and Miss Eileen.

HOW would you like a rehearsal session with a musical mentor?

Emerging artists aged under 19 are mentored by established artists appearing in the Bello Winter Music Festival.

Selected young artists from each category (singer songwriter, band, vocal, under 15 years) will have a rehearsal session with their mentor, a 20-minute performance at the festival with their mentor backstage, the opportunity to watch their mentor perform from backstage and a weekend pass to the festival.

This year's mentors are festival patron Jack Carty, who will mentor the winner of the singer songwriter category; globe-trotting, award-winning duo Hussy Hicks, who will mentor the winner in the band category; alt-country songstress Sara Tindley, who will take care of the vocal winner and Ben Wilson, member of the notorious Button Collective, who will mentor the under 15 year winner.

The Bello Winter Music Youth Mentorship is proudly supported by Bellingen Shire Council and the Bellingen Youth Hub.

Details and applications are at: www.bellowintermusic.com

Bello Winter Music is on July 6 to 9 and tickets are on sale at the website.