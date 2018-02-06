Making memories in the surf

A LITTLE bit of rain and cloudy skies weren't going to stop a determined group of people from jumping into the ocean and catching some waves on the weekend.

Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association held a Hands on Surfing Day with participants making memories to last a lifetime.

"We set up in the rain as our policy is if someone turns up wanting to surf, we will do it providing it's safe,” Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association president Robyn Woods said.

Robyn said due to the rain they had around half the regular number of people there with 20 participants who each had a wonderful time.

"Our branch recently purchased some fantastic waterproof and weatherproof blankets, they were much appreciated. The clouds ended up clearing and we had a beautiful day.

A group of people made their way to the beach all the way from Armidale including one man who has had going surfing on his bucket list for eight years.

"Another new participant had his first surf in 20 years, he loved it and we loved being part of that joy. He ended up surfer of the day and his smile said it all.

"A young girl who has been gently coaxed into the water over the last four years had a great day of surfing and was also named surfer of the day, as she stood up the volunteers cheered.

"These stories happen every time we hold a Hands on Surfing Day. The feedback is wonderful and the volunteers get so much back from what they do.

To lend a hand on the next Hands on Surfing Day, keep an eye on the Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association.