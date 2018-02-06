Menu
Login
News

Making memories in the surf

Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association had a hands on day at Woolgoolga Main Beach.
Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association had a hands on day at Woolgoolga Main Beach. ROBERT WATKIN
Rachel Vercoe
by

A LITTLE bit of rain and cloudy skies weren't going to stop a determined group of people from jumping into the ocean and catching some waves on the weekend.

Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association held a Hands on Surfing Day with participants making memories to last a lifetime.

"We set up in the rain as our policy is if someone turns up wanting to surf, we will do it providing it's safe,” Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association president Robyn Woods said.

Robyn said due to the rain they had around half the regular number of people there with 20 participants who each had a wonderful time.

"Our branch recently purchased some fantastic waterproof and weatherproof blankets, they were much appreciated. The clouds ended up clearing and we had a beautiful day.

A group of people made their way to the beach all the way from Armidale including one man who has had going surfing on his bucket list for eight years.

"Another new participant had his first surf in 20 years, he loved it and we loved being part of that joy. He ended up surfer of the day and his smile said it all.

"A young girl who has been gently coaxed into the water over the last four years had a great day of surfing and was also named surfer of the day, as she stood up the volunteers cheered.

"These stories happen every time we hold a Hands on Surfing Day. The feedback is wonderful and the volunteers get so much back from what they do.

To lend a hand on the next Hands on Surfing Day, keep an eye on the Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate
Bus driver treated for shock after fatal pedestrian crash

Bus driver treated for shock after fatal pedestrian crash

THE driver of the bus was treated for shock after this morning's crash where a pedestrian was killed.

Job creation grants to open export markets

GROWING MARKETS: Oz Group's Gurmesh Singh and Peter Locke inside the Co-op's Coffs Harbour processing plant off Isles Dr.

Two major Coffs Coast food producers backed by Federal Government.

Voice of experience gets nod for Group 2 gig

Clint Greenshields has been offered the chance to help mould the next generation of Group 2 players after being named as the coach of the under-23 representative team.

Greenshields named as new coach of Group 2's under-23 rep team.

It's time for free frozen yogurt

To celebrate International Yogurt Day Coffs Harbour' s Yogurtland is this afternoon giving away free product until 7pm.

Head on down to Yogurtland this afternoon for a free frozen yogurt.

Local Partners