Making history happen

Rachel Vercoe
| 8th Jul 2017 10:30 AM
Nadioc week flag raising ceremony at Coffs harbour city council chambers.
Nadioc week flag raising ceremony at Coffs harbour city council chambers. Trevor Veale

UNCLE Trevor Wilson has broken down barriers and helped create an easier future for Aboriginal generations to come.

A well respected Aboriginal Elder and ex-serviceman, Trevor said he continues to work hard and make progress with other like-minded people, achieving big goals including leading the Anzac Day march in Canberra.

Earlier this week, Trevor was proud to raise the Aboriginal flag at the Coffs Harbour City Council chambers and work with the council to achieve a better future for the Aboriginal community.

His voluntary work includes Sawtell Surf Club, the Yandaarra Aboriginal Consultative Committee as chair, Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Family Care and the local land council.

"Around 18-years ago council started the Aboriginal Consultant Committee... I was on the very first one.”

When he became chairperson, Trevor wanted three things done. This included an Aboriginal liaison officer in the council, to have the Aboriginal flag flying 12 months of the year and to have the local government network here in Coffs Harbour.

"I've achieved all that within five years.”

One of his proudest moments of the year was leading the Anzac Day march in Canberra where he flew the Aboriginal flag with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Vets Association.

"This was the first time ever that we marched down there as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Vets Association.”

"We're breaking down the barriers and leading the way for younger generations to come through.

"It's wonderful to go down and be part of history.”

In 2004, Trevor was named winner of the Grace Roberts Community Development Award recognising the efforts of an Aboriginal person who demonstrates an outstanding commitment to improving the quality of life for Aboriginal people in Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Coast Advocate
