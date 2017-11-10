Menu
Making Coffs Harbour's skies safer

CASA will next week stage a safety briefing for pilots in Coffs Harbour.
AN important safety briefing for local pilots is being held in Coffs Harbour next week.

All local pilots are urged to attend the breifing delivered by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

The briefing will focus on pilot pre-flight and in-flight decision making, flying within personal limits and hazards during landing.

Pilots will be encouraged to share their own good and bad flying experiences and any lesson they have learned.

It is also a great opportunity for local pilots to give feedback and suggestions to CASA.

CASA's Peter Gibson said the briefing is part of a national aviation safety campaign.

"Getting pilots to think and talk about aviation safety issues is the key aim of the briefing," Mr Gibson said.

"This is not just CASA talking, but a chance to share safety knowledge and experiences."

The free Coffs Harbour aviation safety briefing will be held on Tuesday, November 14 at 6pm at the Coffs Harbour Aero Club.

