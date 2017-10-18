Making beaches accessible for emergency services

CALLING all ladies and tradies for a charity auction night out to fundraise for a special piece of equipment to potentially save lives.

Hosted by the Pink Silks Perpetual Trust, this is the second annual fundraiser held at the Hoey Moey with an aim to raise $50,000 to purchase the first All Terrain Medical Rescue Vehicle for the Coffs Coast.

Tanya Johnson, Chair and Co-Founder of the Coffs Harbour Pink Silks Perpetual Trust said "we all utilise our great beaches and the surrounding bushland to go camping, walking, bike riding, rock climbing, swimming, surfing and fishing.

"Unfortunately, accidents happen and if you are remote, the rescuers may be unable to access some areas.

"This often requires our rescue teams to walk up to five kilometres with equipment, stabilise the person/s and then carry them back to the ambulance and then to hospital.

"This time could be vital to that person's treatment and their recovery from this traumatic accident.

"This vehicle will enable five rescuers to access the person, medically assess them, stabilise them and then transport them out safely on a spinal board, with all the medical equipment they need.

The rescue vehicle will be used by local emergency services including SES, NSW Ambulance, NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW Rural Fire Service, Airport Rescue, Fire Fighting and the Coffs Lifeguards.

To help contribute to the MEDCAV vehicle, head on down to the Ladies and Tradies fundraising night at the Hoey Moey on Friday, October 27 from 6.30pm.

Tickets are $40 and includes three drinks, finger food, lucky door prizes, entertainment, raffles, live auctions and more.

To make a donation or for more information, email info@pinksilks.com.au or visit the gofundme.com/pinksilkstrust-medvac