Making a difference one head at a time

IT seems most people know someone who has been touched by the life-changing effects of breast cancer.

In an effort to beat the disease, staff at the local Terry White Chemist are raising money for breast cancer research.

"We want to support all women, their family and friends fighting the breast cancer battle, whether it be past, present or future, and in particular one of our own Terry White family facing this battle,” a Terry White spokesperson said.

The chemist will be holding a pink day in store on Thursday, March 23.

Staff will be dressed in pink for the day and two brave women will be shaving their heads at 4.30pm.

Anyone who attends for the head shave and makes a donation will go in the draw to win a prize.

The chemist will also be holding a raffle with some great prizes and taking donations for all of March.

Tax deductable cash donations can also be made in store or via the Gofundraise page at:

https://nbcf-hostyourown.gofundraise.com.au/page/TerryWhiteChemist

If you would like to help us fight the battle, support the ones we love and raise as much money as possible for The Breast Cancer Foundation, please contact Melanie or Teresa at Terry White Chemist.