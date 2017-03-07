Making a difference in Coffs is an easy thing to do

THUMBS UP to all of the people and community groups making a difference in reducing plastic pollution in our environment on the Coffs Coast.

THUMBS UP to the bicycle riders who stop along the link road with garbage bags and pick up all the rubbish and tidy it all up, good on you. Thumbs down to the people who litter.

THUMBS UP - Coffs Maintenance & Joinery - I would like to say thumbs up to my staff Craig, Paul and Cameron at Coffs Maintenance & Joinery. Sometimes staff can go unnoticed in a business but they really are the backbone and they do a fabulous job. I really do appreciate them.

MASSIVE THUMBS UP to the owner of Origin Kebabs in Coffs Central. Apart from being one of the nicest blokes you'll ever meet, he's also got one of the biggest hearts. He always serves us with a smile and asks about the family and looks after those that are in need. We need more business owners like him, people who genuinely care about their community.

THUMBS UP to everyone who came and supported the Guide Dogs Family fun day today. Special thanks to Tarraray Pet Retreat for hosting the event.

THUMBS UP to the local Wires man for coming out to help an injured kangaroo that was hit and left by a driver. Plus he rescued the baby out of pouch. You do a great job.

THUMBS UP for cutting up the fallen trees on North Wall beach that has been dividing the beach. But thumbs down as it only took about two months.

THUMBS DOWN to Coffs Council for granting a licence to the Starlight Circus to operate here.

THUMBS DOWN to Luke Hartsuyker. He came out to early to cut a ribbon on a road opening and didn't realise there was no funding for the Coffs Harbour bypass yet.

THUMBS UP to the organisers and volunteers at the Coffs Tri. Our first year participating and it was such a great event. Well organised and super helpful volunteers for newbies.

THUMBS DOWN to the way the Advocate is rolled up, makes it difficult/frustrating to read once opened. To the point where it goes straight to the recycling.

THUMBS UP to Stroud Homes Coffs Harbour for a great grand opening this morning! And to Geragera mobile cafe for the delicious coffee the Stroud team organised.

THUMBS UP to the Eagles and Creedence Clearwater revival ship at the Jetty Theatre. Best live band I've seen in years! Sadly a thumbs down for the venue due to the lack of a a decent performing arts centre. Embarrassing for the size of our city.

THUMBS DOWN to the AMWU that makes no attempt to sign up members or make it known what industries they support and when asked for help the organiser for the area says the won't allow you to join.

THUMBS UP to the August Moon Chinese restaurant in Sawtell. Best Chinese food in town, fast and friendly service. Reasonably priced.

THUMBS DOWN to a (local supermarket). Some compassion towards the elderly and disabled goes a long way to keeping your customers.

THUMBS DOWN to the Nationals representative for Coffs Harbour who has been the Federal member for so long and doesn't seem to say anything in Question Time regarding the Coffs Bypass.

A reminder Sir, Coffs voted for you to look after the interest of the people of Coffs, I was wondering when you might be taking a stand on this most important issue facing everyone who drives through Coffs.

THUMBS UP to Paul and Richard from Coastal Works. On my way to work last week my tyre blew out and after recently only just broken my wrist I was struggling and shaken up. Paul and Richard were the first people to stop to help me and I greatly appreciated their concerns and their effort of changing my tyre. Greatly appreciated, absolute gentlemen.

THUMBS DOWN to people turning left, from the right lane, with no indicators at the roundabout from Gordon St into Vernon St.

If I hadn't have braked hard, you and your kids would of been flipped on your roof. Don't forget, your car cost 20 times more than mine.

THUMBS DOWN to the light pollution in Coffs Harbour.