Makeup store’s stunning response to virus

Cosmetics giant Sephora has taken the extraordinary step of cancelling all in-store makeup services due to coronavirus fears.

Customers who have booked either a makeup lesson or custom makeup have since received an email telling them the services had been "suspended until further notice" due to the "ongoing 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation".

Makeup services are listed on the Sephora website as "currently unavailable", while one customer said she had been told by staff via online chat it was a "precautionary measure".

Nadia told radio station 3AW yesterday she had tried to book a makeover, only to be told the services were suspended.

The message customers have received after booking makeup services. Picture: Supplied

"It's a bit extreme," she told 3AW's Tom Elliott.

Sephora has 20 stores in Australia and stocks big name international brands such as Fenty Beauty, Anastasia and Tarte.

It also offers a range of in-store beauty services including waxing, tinting and makeup consultations.

The LVMH-owned company arrived in Australia with much fanfare in 2014, with the first store opening in Sydney's Pitt Street Mall.

News.com.au has contacted Sephora for comment.

Besides makeup, the store offers makeup and beauty services such as waxing. Picture: Supplied

Sephora's decision comes as fears over the coronavirus continue to grow, with 15 diagnosed cases in Australia.

More than 500 people have died from the disease so far, with 28,000 diagnosed cases, the majority of which have occurred in the Chinese city of Wuhan and its surrounding areas.

Australia has been among the first to take precautionary measures against coronavirus, with non-Australian citizens or permanent residents who have been in China since February 1 not allowed into the country.

Despite these measures, there continues to be fear among Australians about the illness spreading, with police called to Sydney's Central Station yesterday over a coronavirus scare.

Travellers have taken to wearing masks as a precaution when flying. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett.

A man told NSW TrainLink staff he had recently arrived in Australia from China, sparking coronavirus concerns.

Police asked about the man's health and he was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

An area of Central Station was briefly closed, but later opened to commuters after there was found to be no threat to public health and safety.

Meanwhile NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has called for calm, pointing out there has been lots of false and misleading information about the virus on social media.

Streets in Sydney's Chinatown have become quieter due to Coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Richard Dobson

Dr Chant said NSW Health was keen to dispel several myths about the coronavirus, including the idea that you should avoid areas like Chinatown or suburbs that have a high Chinese population.

"While four cases have been diagnosed in NSW to date, patients have been isolated until no longer infectious and there is no evidence that community transmission is occurring in NSW," she said.

Dr Chant also confirmed it wasn't possible to catch coronavirus from imported packages of food.

"The novel coronavirus does not appear to last very long on surfaces. Therefore imported products do not pose a risk of transmission of this virus," she said.