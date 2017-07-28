Make your plans today

The Glenreagh Timber Festival is on Saturday. Debrah Novak

Glenreagh Timber Festival

BRING the family for a fun day out filled with activities, entertainment and history.

The Sunny Business Awards will be held on Saturday night. LEIGH JENSEN

The Glenreagh Timber Festival is running for the thirteenth year to celebrate the history of the town. The family festival will have something for everyone to enjoy from wood chopping, sheep dog trials, whip cracking, mechanical bull riding, post splitting and historical displays. If you get a little peckish in between activities, find yourself some food and drinks at the outlets or browse through the 60 stalls of various items. There's also motorbikes, tractors, horse and carriage rides, a snake education session from Steve's Reptile World, live music and the memorabilia. Come along to the Recreation grounds on Bridge Street in Glenreagh and let the fun begin.Glenreagh Timberfestival is on today from 8.30am to 4.30pm. Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for children between 5-15 and free for under 5-year-olds. Parking is free.

Sunny Business Awards

What: Celebrate the success of Coffs Harbour businesses with the awards night which has been running for more than 13 years.

Where: Vernon Street, Coffs Harbour.

When: Saturday at 7pm.

Fat Picnic

What: The Brisbane band have a reputation for fun, high energy music to keep you dancing from start to finish. From Reggae, Ska and Hip Hop, the band will get you onto your feet.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, opening at 4pm.

Nexus Con is all about dressing as your favourite characters. Harry Clarke

Pop culture dress-up - Nexus Con after party

What: Dress up as your favourite character at the Nexus Con after party and enter the competitions running on the night for your chance to win some great prizes.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Saturday from 8pm to 1.30am.

Get down to the Harbourside Markets on Sunday. Leigh Jensen

Harbourside markets

What: Listen in to live music from the Harmonic Mondays as you browse through the numerous stalls offering art, food, fresh produce, clothing, home decor and much more.

Where: Park Beach reserve.

When: Sunday.

Coastal ride

What: Join other riders to raise funds for the Veterans Centre Mid North Coast who provide help for ex-service men and women who are homeless, in desperate need or suffer from PTSD.

Where: Meet at the South Coffs BP Service Centre near OLIVERS and ride to Park Beach Plaza.

When: Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Cost: $40, includes lunch and a free raffle ticket.

Call 0418 678 810.