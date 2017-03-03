Make your plans for the weekend

Claude Hay will be performing at the Hoey Moey this Sunday, March 5.

TONIGHT

The Coffs - Goosebumpz, Bluetongue, Crazy Daylight, Chief Get Down and Ben Jackson will play with $15 entry after 9pm.

The Hoey Moey -Benny Black Band will hit the stage. Indie singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Francis is one of the Coffs Coast's most well-known and talented musicians.

The Pier Hotel - Watch Mundine Vs Green 2 live on the big screen from 7pm.

Moonee Tavern - Adam Brand 'Get on your Feet' tour will open at 7.30pm. Adam is a modern Australian country musician who has been nominated four times for the ARIA Best Country Album award and has won a dozen CMAAs. Don't miss your chance to Get On Your Feet with Adam Brand.

The Coast Hotel - Money Shot will perform, made up of two former members of Heckyl and Jive. The three piece band is set to deliver a great nights entertainment.

Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery - Don't miss the opening night for Pinned to the Wall by Susan O'Doherty and 10 Years of EMSLA from 6pm to 8pm. Entry is free but bookings are essential.

Jetty Memorial Theatre - Kings of Country Rock Tour - The Eagles Show vs The Creedence Show at 8pm. A two hour stage spectacular capturing the sounds and excitement of Americans country rock icons, tickets are $29.50.

SATURDAY

Seaview Tavern - Josephs Coat, Raging Oceans and Jaz Salasang will play, entry is free.

The Coast hotel - Ella 7's official after party with DJs upstairs and down. Entry is $20 on the door.

BCU Coffs Tri - Held at Jordan Esplanade watch or participate in triathlons, aquathons and the Coffs Kids Tri.

Harbourside Market - Enjoy the authentic outdoor market held every Sunday at the Jetty Foreshores. There's a range of stalls from soaps, fresh local produce and crafts.

WIRES - Take part in the Rescue and Immediate Care Course run by WIRES. The workshop starts at 8.30am with a comprehensive bird workshop in the morning. Register by emailing training@wires.org.au

Guide dogs family fun day - Held at Tarraray Pet Retreat from 10am to 2pm, bring your dog along and enjoy a range of activities from face painting, dog wash, pet first aid demonstrations and more.

SUNDAY

Hoey Moey - Claude Hay and Marcshall O'Kell band will play for the Sunday session. Claude Hay is an independent artist who has built an audience for his music globally with the release of three award-winning home-made albums playing traditional blues, hard rock and funk.

The Coffs - Watch the UFC 209 Woodley Vs Thompson 2 fight on the big screens with cold beer and dry seats.

Jetty Memorial Theatre - Streaming the Satellite event Sydney Opera House's All About Womem from 10.20am to 1pm. Entry is $10.