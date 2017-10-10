Make your plans early

Little terns, made from paper, dangle from a fig tree on Sawtell's First Avenue to raise awareness about the endangered status of the birds. 04 FEBRUARY 2015 Photo Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Advocate

Yarn bombing

What: Celebrate the 70th birthday of the spectacular fig trees in Sawtell. Bring the family, yarn and join in on the fun day organised by the Sawtell Art Gallery. Uncle Mark Flanders will also hold a smoking ceremony.

Where: Figs in First Avenue, Sawtell.

When: Thursday, October 12 from 4pm to 6pm.

For more information, call 0422 122 456.

Korora Public school twilight fair

What: Bring the family and enjoy an evening of spooky fun and feasting. There are prizes to be won at the monster raffle, jumping castles to enjoy and great buys to browse through including children's toys, clothing, books, games and much more.

Where: Korora public school.

When: Friday, October 13 from 3pm to 7pm.

Twilight food market

What: Bring the whole family, your four legged fluffy pal as well, grab a picnic rug and settle in for an afternoon filled with delicious food and drinks from a range of stalls. Whether it's a date night, hanging out with friends or a family affair, there's food and space for everyone.

Where: Park Beach reserve.

When: Friday, October 13 from 5pm to 9pm.

Anything goes

What: Browse through the art exhibition of the Coffs Harbour Arts Group members from acrylic work, drawing, oils, pastels, photography and more. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

Where: Coffs Harbour show ground gallery.

When: Friday, October 13 until Thursday, October 30.

Light the night

What: Because of poor weather last week, Light the Night was postponed to this week at the Twilight Food Market.

Support people going through a tough time in their lives, faced with leukaemia by raising money and carrying at lantern at the Leukaemia Foundation Light the Night event.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, October 14 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

Register today by visiting goo.gl/K9KVJp

National junior oztag championships

What: Watch Oztag's toughest tournament as 13 regions compete in the Australian Championships. The best of the best players aged between eight and 17 will take to the field over the three day tournament.

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

When: Friday, October 13 until Sunday, October 15.

Bellingen vintage film club

What: A film and chat event facilitated by a veteran film enthusiast and director, come along and watch the film Brief Encounter by David Lean.

Where: Nexus community gallery, Bellingen.

When: Saturday, October 14 from 7pm to 9pm.

Cost: $5.

For more information, call Tony Wickert on 0418 369 136.

Gone fishing

What: BRING the family for a fun filled day while learning about fishing through workshops and demonstrations. There will be free, fun-filled fishing activities including how-to fish workshops, casting comps, loads of kids' activities, free goodie bags with bonus lures, fish cooking demo, fishing tips from experts, touch tanks, boating safety stand and more.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, October 15 from 9am to 3pm.

Marnie Yeates nature photographic exhibition

What: Looking for some photographic inspiration? Take a stroll through the Bunker cartoon gallery which is filled with local amateur photography work. The competition is in memory of Marnie Yeates who was a local photographer in the camera club and was particularly passionate about nature.

Where: The Bunker Cartoon Gallery, Coffs Harbour.

When: Open now until Sunday, October 29.

Cost: Free entry.

Emerald Beach fair community day

What: A small community get-together with sausage sizzles and sand modelling.

Where: Emerald Beach reserve.

When: Sunday, October 15 from 10am to 2pm.

Frenchy unleashed

What: He may look like Big Bird after a fresh buzz-cut, but Frenchy is no muppet. Actor, rapper, tinderer, Frenchy can do it all but his live show is where he really unleashes his anarchic wit.

This charming, self-depreciating crowd-work master has sold out major comedy festivals and theatres around Australia, NZ and the UK. He's back with a brand-new hour of inappropriate banter and observational humour.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Thursday, October 26 from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Visit cex.com.au