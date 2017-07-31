25°
Make your decision count this DonateLife Week

31st Jul 2017 10:15 AM
DONATE LIFE: Join the Australian Organ Donor Register online and you could help save a life.
DONATE LIFE: Join the Australian Organ Donor Register online and you could help save a life.

JOIN the Australian Organ Donor Register today and you could help save a life.

With this week being DonateLife Week, Australians are urged to discuss their donation decision with family and register online.

Mid North Coast Local Health District chief executive Stewart Dowrick said about 1400 Australians were on transplant waiting lists today.

In 2016, a record 1,713 lives were saved through the generosity of 503 deceased organ donors and their families and 267 living donors.

"Many people are not aware that the opportunity for organ donation is rare. Less than 2% of all hospital deaths are in the specific circumstances where organ donation can be considered. To optimise every opportunity to save lives, we all need to register and discuss our donation decision,” Mr Dowrick said.

"DonateLife Week is a great time for us all to make our decision count by registering to become an organ and tissue donor, and making sure our loved ones know our wishes. These two simple steps could one day save lives.

"Even if you have previously made a decision about organ and tissue donation, DonateLife Week is a great opportunity to remind your family about your donation decision, and to ask and know their decision.”

DonateLife Week is led by the Organ and Tissue Authority as part of the national DonateLife campaign. For more information visit www.donatelife.gov.au.

Topics:  donatelife week mid north coast local health district organ donation organ transplant

