Make this exclusive address yours

This Korora home is Joanne Vines' Pick of the Week Contributed

ONE AGENCY PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT JOANNE VINES' Property Pick of the Week is this Korora home.

Joanne, tell us about this home:

This is a home of extraordinary style and sophistication in a location which has fast become one of the Coffs Coast's most prestigious addresses.

Located in an exclusive pocket of Korora Beach, exceptional attention to detail sets a new benchmark in luxury living with this custom-built beach-side home which enjoys a northerly aspect keeping the home naturally cool and light-filled.

Set over three spacious levels the design has been well planned to create a sophisticated yet relaxed place to call home. Step into the tiled foyer of this expansive family home where you are greeted by a well-appointed, exposed timber staircase which sets the tone for the home.

This ground level of the residence provides a guest bedroom with ensuite with its own rumpus or gymnasium, wine cellar and internal access to the double lock up garage.

Upstairs showcases an impressive open plan design with raked ceilings and hardwood timber floors and a sumptuous wood fire centrepiece. The carpeted lounge space opens onto the front deck, perfect for morning coffee. The sleek, gourmet kitchen features stone benchtops, Siemens appliances and an abundance of storage.

Dine in style on the island bench or throw open the bi-fold doors to create an indoor-outdoor feel as you enjoy alfresco dining by the pool.

There are two bedrooms on this level, both with built in robes, ceiling light fans and plantation shutters. There is also a family bathroom with separate toilet, powder room and separate laundry with raised appliances and ample storage.

The northern pavilion connects via internal walkway to the southern pavilion which has been purely designed as an adult retreat with main bedroom plus ceiling fan and air-conditioning, full ensuite, walk in robe, oversized study with huge built-in book case and its own private deck overlooking the pool.

This unique abode has been purposely designed to encapsulate the sparkling in-ground lap pool which features travertine tiles and offers absolute privacy.

Additional features include: Bose surround sound system, plantation shutters, reverse cycle air-conditioning, ceiling fans, NBN connected, landscaped gardens, fully fenced, exterior fan, and louvred windows.

The home is perfectly positioned on a large 975m2 block to suit your wish list; the beach is just a short walk down the street while major shopping and all conveniences are just a short drive away - or simply stay in and enjoy the tranquillity of this stunning home.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

There are many features that are exciting and make this property a truly unique home, however, the open plan living area that extends out to the covered alfresco dining and lap pool showcases an unprecedented standard of style and sophistication.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Families who desire a highly impressive standard of living, couples who entertain and enjoy hosting extended family and friends, or retirees who desire a first class lifestyle.

KORORA

16 Breakers Way

4 bed, 3+ bath, 2 car

PRICE: $1,495,000

INSPECT: Saturday May 19 1.30-2.00pm

CONTACT: Joanne Vines ONE Agency 0419 108 888