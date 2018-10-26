Make the pledge against violence

STANDING UP: Bernard Town, Lawrence Hill, Celeste Abell and Steve Hill are ready for White Ribbon day.

STAND UP, speak out and create a nation where every woman lives in safety free from all forms of men's abuse.

White Ribbon is a nation-wide, male-led campaign aiming to create widespread awareness of the positive role men can play in stopping violence against women.

For the White Ribbon Campaign, Warrina Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services has organised two events for the Coffs Coast community get be involved in next week.

On Thursday, November 1, during the opening ceremony of the Tag World Cup held in Coffs Harbour, a White Ribbon ambassador will chat with the crowd and lead them into taking the pledge against domestic and family violence.

"Oz Tag Australia are providing positive role modelling for sports people and fans by raising awareness in our community about the impacts of domestic and family violence and how we can stand together, against it,” Warrina Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services' Celeste Abell said.

You'll also notice a flag flying through the sky with the message Speak Out Against Violence as Coffs Skydivers jump into the stadium.

The second event, to take place closer to White Ribbon Day, will be held on Thursday, November 22 at the Growers Market in the city centre.

The Crime Prevention Officer and police bus will attend to lead the community in signing the petition and taking the pledge, "I swear never to commit, excuse or remain silent about violence towards women. This is my oath.”