Make sure the Coffs Coast features in NSW holiday campaign

This photo of the Coff Harbour Jetty taken by @dan w will feature in the What I Love About Holidays in NSW campaign.

THE NSW Government has today urged locals, holiday makers and avid photographers and filmmakers to submit their videos and photos of the Coffs Coast in the 'What I Love About Holidays in NSW' campaign closing in two weeks.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser today released an example of a photo already submitted in the campaign, which showcase the Coffs Harbour electorate as a holiday and short-break destination.

"With just over one week to go before this popular campaign wraps up, I am sharing one of the submissions that feature this area as a great place to visit, to highlight the impact of this incredible image, and to encourage others to take part in the campaign by submitting their own videos and photos of the Coffs Harbour electorate over the next two weeks," Mr Fraser said.

Mr Fraser said there have already been 10,100 submissions to the tourism marketing campaign, with people sharing videos and photos of their favourite holiday destinations across rural and regional NSW.*

"I am delighted to see so many people have already taken part in this initiative, and of course I'm particularly pleased that the Coffs Harbour electorate has been showcased as a holiday destination over the course of the campaign," he said.

"Some of the videos and images that have already been submitted are stunning, and will no doubt capture the attention of holiday-makers and inspire travellers to think about planning their next short break in the Coffs Harbour electorate.”

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said submissions have come in from every corner of the state, showcasing the vast array of experiences, landscapes and attractions on offer across rural and regional NSW.

"Rural and regional NSW accounts for 53% of all direct tourism jobs, and we're committed to continuing to grow this industry even further so that every part of NSW reaps the benefits of our record investment," Mr Marshall said.

"We're confident this campaign will inspire visitors to spend even more time exploring the many attractions across rural and regional NSW, and ultimately help drive us towards our goal of doubling overnight visitor expenditure in NSW by 2020."

In 2016 rural and regional NSW welcomed 58.9 million visitors, an increase of more than seven per cent on the year prior. Together, those visitors injected $15 billion into local regional economies across NSW, which again was up 5.8 per cent on 2015.

The What I Love About Holidays in NSW campaign will be accepting entries until 5pm Thursday, May 18.

To take part in the campaign, people are urged to upload their videos to visitnsw.com/ilovensw, and share on Twitter and Instagram using #ILoveNSW.

The eight best video competition entries will also win a Canon prize pack, which includes a Canon camera and a photography tutorial. For more information visit visitnsw.com/ilovensw