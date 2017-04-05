Make it 12 big things coming to Coffs Harbour

IN February, the Advocate published a list of Ten Big Things Coming to Coffs to highlight some of the major plans, projects, upgrades and construction works planned for the city in 2017 and beyond.

With completion of the first project on the list, The Big Banana's Racer Slide, we thought we would update the list and add a few more big developments that have been announced since.

This week also saw a major development in the next stage of the Jetty4Shores upgrade with Coffs Harbour City Council announcing a successful tenderer for the project works, which start later this month.

PROGRESS: Coffs Harbour City Council have announced work the boardwalk stage of the Jetty4Shores Project will start this month. Claudia Jambor

1: Jetty Foreshores Upgrade (next stage)

CONSTRUCTION of the next stages of the $9.2-million Jetty4Shores upgrade is expected to be finished by the end of August after a contract was awarded to local firm A.J Pipelines and Construction Pty Ltd.

The next phase of the project includes an open plaza area with wide shallow steps onto the northern end of Jetty Beach, plus a boardwalk behind the dunes and vegetation, linking the plaza to the historic jetty and market area.

The Jetty4Shores plan.

"The plaza, boardwalk and market area are crucial parts of the project which, when complete, will really bring the whole revitalisation of the reserve to life," Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said.

"The support of the previous and current councillors - as well as the community - has been instrumental in getting us to this stage. It's an historic moment and will go a long way to making the harbour the heart of the city of Coffs Harbour once more."

The works are due to start later this month and take 20 weeks, weather permitting.

Construction will start on the latest stage of Coffs Harbour City Council's latest Jetty4Shores upgrade. CHCC

2: Kmart store to open in Coffs Central

Kmart is coming to the Gowings Coffs Central shopping centre.

NEWS that Kmart will open a new department store in Coffs Central announced two weeks ago came as speculation became fact that both Big W and Best And Less will be closing up shop in the centre.

The addition of Kmart will see a major refurbishment of the upper floor of the Gowing owned shopping centre.

"We are pleased to welcome Kmart to Coffs Central who will be joining us in time for Christmas 2017 subject to construction works," said Gowings' general manager Garth Grundy.

Kmart is coming to the Coffs Harbour city centre. Trevor Veale

Construction is due to commence shortly for the reconfiguration of the Level 1 mall area.

The proposed $30 million development includes an expansion of the centre to Gordon St creating new high street shops.

A new mall entrance to the centre on Gordon St will improve pedestrian traffic flow and convenience.

Two levels of commercial offices will be built above the centre to a five-star green energy standard.

The total development is expected to be completed by mid-2018.

3: C.ex Coffs International Stadium Upgrade

C.ex Coffs International Stadium is set for an upgrade. Brad Greenshields

COFFS Harbour City Council hopes to secure $6.72 million from the Federal Government to progress its $13.4 million C.ex Coffs stadium upgrade.

The proposal would see a 200% increase in formal seating, improvements in technology, accessibility, amenities, catering outlets, parking and pedestrian access.

If successful council would match the Building Better Regions Funding grant with $4.72 million in loans and $2 million saved in efficiencies. Council will learn the success of the bid later this year.

C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Matt Deans

4: North Wall upgrade

An artist's impression of what the Coffs Harbour north wall will look like when completed. Department of Primary Industries

THE $15-million State Government-funded project involving the heighting of the existing breakwater with 1200 concrete hanbars will recommence once contractors are able to source further large rock supplies.

A contract has been awarded to local company FM Glenn to manufacture 1,200 concrete blocks as

part of the upgrade to the Coffs Harbour northern breakwater.

The concrete blocks that weigh 12 tonnes each are known as hanbars and will eventually be placed

along the Northern Breakwater as part of the wall upgrade.

The manufacture of the Hanbars is nearing completion at a cost $2.5 million.

The work proposed for the northern breakwater will be carried out in three key construction stages.

Work continues on the North Wall upgrade. Trevor Veale

Stage 1 has seen the extension of the Marina Boardwalk along the inner face of the Coffs Harbour northern breakwater.

Stage 2 has included the provision of a new 120m long pedestrian pathway along the edge of the breakwater from Veterans Park and North Wall Beach.

The first 475m of the breakwater will be widened so that larger construction equipment can access the breakwater for Stage 3 works.

Stage 3 consists of raising the crest level over 300m, placement of a rock toe berm and concrete.

Hanbars on the face to reduce the frequency of wave overtopping and damage to infrastructure at

the more exposed eastern end of the breakwater opposite the Marina.

Completion is scheduled for later this year.

5: Park Beach Plaza upgrade

Christmas time at Coffs Harbour park beach plaza/Rachel Vercoe 20/12/2016 Rachel Vercoe

WORK is underway to construct a new entrance at the Ritchies Supa IGA/Westpac Bank entrance.

Over the next four to six months, the entrance will be transformed.

Plans of Park Beach Plaza's food court upgrade. Park Beach Plaza

Plans of Park Beach Plaza's Food Court upgrade. Park Beach Plaza

In December last year, construction of an undercover shaded parking was completed providing an additional 150 parking spaces for customers.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group said a mezzanine level will also be built to bring a new ambience to the food court, which originally opened in 1996.

The proposed Park Beach Plaza upgrade. Contributed

6: Gowings CBD high-rise hotel

An artist's impression of the new development application for the Gordon St end of Coffs Central lodged by Gowings Pty Ltd.

A TRAFFIC and parking study is being conducted in the CBD ahead of Gowings' 80-room hotel development returning to the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel for consideration.

The $20.1 million project would see the hotel built on top of Coffs Central potentially spanning 39.5m.

Gowings Coffs Central.

7: Big Banana Racer slide

The Racer Slide at The Big Banana is opening for the Easter school holidays. Trevor Veale

THE six-person, 83m long indoor slide, has been completed in the old ski slope building.

In height the slide stands at16m.

The Racer will open to the public for the Easter school holidays.

The Racer Slide at The Big Banana Fun Park is set to open for the Easter School Holidays. Trevor Veale

8: SCU Allied Health Centre

An artist impression of SCU's Coffs Campus for the future. SCU

THE Federal Government announced a $12 million investment in June for stage one of the Coffs Harbour campus' new allied health building.

The centre will pave the way for new courses and facilities for students, including degrees in speech pathology and occupational therapy, nursing and midwifery, psychological science and sport and exercise science.

The funding will also see the establishment of an SCU Health Clinic as an innovative community care and professional experience for students.

9: Coffs Airport upgrade plans

Coffs Harbour Airport Manager Dennis Martin, Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser announced the multi-million airport of the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport. Trevor Veale

A $5 MILLION revamp of Coffs Harbour Regional Airport is in the works to accommodate future air traffic growth for the city.

The proposed redevelopment could transform the airport's main terminal building, including construction of two airport lounges, toilet facilities and expansion to the arrivals gate.

10: Coffs Harbour Pacific Hwy Bypass

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Darren Chester is shown the plans for a Coffs Harbour bypass by Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker.

A STATE significant infrastructure report has been submitted to the New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment as part of the environmental assessment phase.

The $1-billion bypass is expected to be completed after 2020.

The Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway bypass.

The State Government has committed $200 million towards the 14km project.

RMS has investigated a bypass since 2001, announcing its preferred route in 2004 and the concept design in 2008.

How the proposed Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass would look north of the city. RMS

11: New Regional library and gallery

Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery. Rob Wright

COFFS Harbour City Council is exploring options to build a new central library and gallery.

In June, the council resolved to endorse 23-31 Gordon St for investigation as the site of a new Library and Regional Gallery.

It is expected it would take around five years to obtain funding, plan and construct after council's final decision to proceed.

Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery. Rob Wright

12: New fast food outlet complex

Guzman y Gomez Contributed

POPULAR Mexican fast food chain Guzman y Gomez announced it will be opening a smartphone savvy drive-thru outlet on the corner of Cook Drive and the Pacific Highway opposite Bunnings.

From the comfort of their car customers can order meals via their smartphones.

Constructions barricades have been erected on the site and construction works are set to start soon.

Mexican chain Guzman y Gomez

Let us know of other major developments, business arrivals or upgrades that are coming to Coffs Harbour.

Email editor@coffscoastadvocate.com.au