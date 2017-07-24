Make a sea-change to Corindi Beach

WOOLGOOLGA REAL ESTATE SELLING AGENT CHERYL MIDAVAINE'S Property Pick of the Week is this family home in Corindi Beach.

Cheryl, tell us about this home:

This immaculately presented home feels comfortable from the moment you walk in the door.

The home features four-bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open plan living area and a separate lounge.

The rear yard is fully fenced which is ideal for children and pets.

The bonus with this home is that the two flat screen televisions will be included in the sale.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The living areas look out onto the beautifully manicured gardens creating a lovely ambience.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

The home would be perfect for families or people just wanting to live in a beautiful home in a relaxed friendly area.

CORINDI BEACH

34 Saltwater Cres

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 Car

PRICE: $537,000

INSPECT: By appointment

CONTACT: Cheryl Midavaine, Woolgoolga Real Estate, 0429665423