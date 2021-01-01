Make 2021 the year you chucked it all in to become a mime

While there is tragically no one seeking a full-time mime on Seek at the moment*, there are plenty of other options if you want to shake things up career-wise in 2021.

Manage an op-shop

Who wouldn’t want to sift through mountains of treasure, seeking out that diamond in the rough which could earn you a spot on antiques roadshow?

Lifeline are looking for someone to work part time across a variety of locations on the Coffs Coast.

This could be your workplace if you choose to accept it. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Work at Australia’s largest jail

Nothing says new year’s challenge like becoming a prison guard.

Serco are on the hunt for more staff for their epic prison just outside of Grafton. Don’t be put off by the drive from Coffs, the new highway makes commuting to this concrete wonderland a dream.

Help students at university

Does the title ‘Professional Experience Officer’ mean anything to you? No? Well just think of it as administrative support for students at Southern Cross University.

While an entry level position, a positive approach and some experience with database software is a must.

Take the first step towards becoming a barber. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

Sculpt beards

Here’s one for those who fancy themselves as pretty handy with a pair of clippers, Prince Street Barbers are looking for an apprentice.

All you need is a little experience in customer service and a willingness to learn and you could be manscaping for money in no time.

Control pests

What better way to spend 2021 than by killing tiny insects? Creepy Crawly Pest Control is seeking “reliable, industrious and self motivated individuals” to join their team.

No experience is required though you have to have a licence.

*Note: If you want to become a mime, don’t let a lack of seek ads stop you. If coronavirus has taught us anything its that you should follow your dreams.