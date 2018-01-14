Make 2018 a year of growth

QUALITY SERVICE: Husband and wife team Wayne and Jane, of Lighthouse Health and Education, bring more than 50 years of professional experience to the Coffs Coast

QUALITY SERVICE: Husband and wife team Wayne and Jane, of Lighthouse Health and Education, bring more than 50 years of professional experience to the Coffs Coast

LIGHTHOUSE Health and Education opens Monday in the Moonee Marketplace, next door to the Moonee Early Learning Centre.

Lighthouse Health and Education provides psychological and educational services to the local and wider community.

Established by husband and wife team Wayne and Jane, Lighthouse Health and Education brings more than 50 years of professional experience to the Coffs Harbour region.

Having spent 2016 travelling around Australia in a caravan with their children aged 5 and 9, the family settled on the northern beaches in what can only be described as one of the picturesque locations on the east coast.

Jane is a registered psychologist with extensive experience working with children, adolescents and their families in schools and child protection services.

The core focus of her work is to improve the mental health and well-being of members of our community through face-to-face, individual and small group psychological services.

Jane will be offering a range of psychological services including autism spectrum disorder assessment, IQ testing, mental health and behavioural assessment, intervention planning and therapeutic support.

Tele-psychology will be available to those in the outer rural areas as well as Medicare rebates and Private Health Claims.

Lighthouse Health and Education is an NDIS provider for Early Intervention and Therapeutic Supports.

Wayne is a former primary and high school teacher trained as a reading specialist in the I CAN READ system.

This unique program offers a staged phonological series of lessons designed to develop sound reading skills in children at the pre-literacy stage and establish a confident approach to reading, writing, comprehension and spelling in school-age children through to adults.

This is not a tuition service, it is a specialist reading centre.

Take advantage of the obligation-free reading assessment available to best determine the program most suitable to your needs.

The purpose-built centre enables quality, professional service in a safe and stimulating environment.

There is a children's therapy and assessment space, a room for adults and family groups requiring psychological intervention, two classrooms and two reception/waiting rooms.

Lighthouse Health and Education is accepting bookings.

Make 2018 a year of growth and change for the better, contact Lighthouse Health and Education 66564765.