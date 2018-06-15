Menu
Chris Pine and Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman. Picture: Supplied
Movies

Major Wonder Woman 2 spoiler revealed

by Hannah Paine
14th Jun 2018 3:29 PM

IT WAS the surprise smash hit of 2017 and made more than $935 million at the box office.

But while filming has just started on the highly anticipated sequel, a major plot spoiler for Wonder Woman 2 has already been revealed.

The film's director Patty Jenkins shared a photo of Chris Pine on set to Twitter, writing: "Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor!"

The photo confirms the sequel will be set in the 1980s but more importantly that Pine's character somehow survived his fiery death in Wonder Woman.

For those who need refreshing, Pine's character died in an act of self sacrifice in France during World War I, saving love interest Diana (Gal Gadot) and the rest of the world.

Jenkins' reveal had a mixed reaction on Twitter, with some blasting the decision to reprise Pine's role as a "cheap" trick or questioning whether the actor could be playing Steve Trevor's son or grandson.

What's certain is audiences have a long wait to find out in what capacity Pine is returning, with Wonder Woman 2 scheduled for release in November 2019.

The film is going ahead without filmmaker Brett Ratner, who was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Gadot and other crew members reportedly refused to sign on to another Wonder Woman movie unless Ratner was dropped from his producer role.

