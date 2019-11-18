Major wage boost for these NSW jobs in 2020

Jobs in property, infrastructure, energy, finance and technology will dominate wage growth in NSW next year as a pipeline of major projects create new employment opportunities.

Key support sectors such as HR and legal will also be boosted in 2020 with some jobs expected to include wage increases of up to 20 per cent compared with last year, according to the Robert Walters Salary Survey.

Roles in finance and technology are among those which will dominate wage growth.

Roles in finance and corporate banking such as risk management, compliance, internal audit and credit analysis are also expected to have "sizeable" wage growth as the industry comes under regulatory pressure.

In the tech sector, a five-year trend in increased wages in specialist roles is expected to continue, but an oversupply of talent in other positions such as testing services will keep salaries low.

Robert Walters NSW managing director Andrew Hanson said six of the top 10 jobs for wage growth in the state are expected to come from the energy, infrastructure and property sector.

The property sector is expected to be strong. Picture: iStock

"Thanks to emerging technology, significant business transformation projects and a strong pipeline of major projects, a raft of new roles have entered the NSW market over the last year with demand extremely high thanks to a number of companies looking to compete for top talent," he said.

"Overall, the outlook for NSW professionals in the property, infrastructure and energy sector is extremely positive and 17 of the 20 roles analysed will receive a wage increase in 2020, at an average increase of 13 per cent."

Jobs in traditional and renewable energy are expected to grow. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Large scale renewable energy projects due to start construction next year are expected to translate into about 3,500 jobs.

"An asset manager in the renewables industry can expect a 26 per cent pay rise next year, while associated roles, such as those in the legal and human resource sectors, can also expect an uplift to their wages thanks to continued business transformation projects and the emphasis organisations are placing on building talent acquisition teams," Mr Hanson said.