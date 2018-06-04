Menu
Three ambulances attended the multi vehicle accident.
Three ambulances attended the multi vehicle accident. Trevor Veale
Major traffic disruptions after multiple vehicle accident

Rachel Vercoe
by
4th Jun 2018 1:45 PM | Updated: 2:40 PM

A FOUR car accident on the Pacific Highway is this afternoon causing major traffic disruptions.

Around 1.15pm, emergency services were called to the multiple vehicle accident at the highway between Combine Street and Albany Street.

Ambulance media said three road ambulances attended the scene with four cars involved.

Two patients with minor injuries were assessed and one was transported to the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

The accident has caused traffic disruptions with the exit to Combine Street closed off.

"It caused major traffic disruptions but thankfully had minor injuries," Ambulance media said.

A four car accident caused delays on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour today.
A four car accident caused delays on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour today. Trevor Veale
Coffs Coast Advocate

