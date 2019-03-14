Major tile supplier closes its doors

A "MUTUAL agreement" between the franchisee and National Tiles has resulted in the closure of the Mackay store.

National Tiles chief executive officer Nick Walker said he was not able to give more detail on why the store had closed, but stressed that the company was not giving up on Mackay.

"It's disappointing, Mackay has been good for us," Mr Walker said. "Back in 2010 to 2015, when you had the boom, it was terrific, and even more recently building permits are picking up again in Mackay.

"We will be looking in the future for opportunities and potential franchisees, but our main concern now is that the customers are looked after."

Mr Walker said all staff had been informed of the store's closure in advance.

"The staff contacted every single customer who was affected and also our sales representatives contacted local builders to offer assistance as well," he said.

"All of our customers have been refunded any deposits which may have been outstanding. There are just two customers, we're waiting on their bank details ... but that is all in hand.

"As far as staff go, they have been paid up to date.

"It's disappointing when a store closes, but it's been out of our hands."