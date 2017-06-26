Major store recalls heated throws due to fire risk

NOW in the depths of winter, be sure to check your heated throws to ensure it doesn't overheat.

Australian consumer watchdog ACCC issued a warning for the Contempo Heated Throw from Big W.

The product has been recalled due to a risk of fire or electric shock.

OVERHEATING RISK: The Contempo Heated Throw from Big W has been recalled due to risk of fire and electric shock. ACCC

The affected products include the cameo pink (key code 558604), mood indigo (558605) and herringbone (558606) coloured throws. Key codes can be found on label sewn into throw.

Consumers should stop using the throw immediately and return it to any Big W store for a full refund.

The throws were sold nationally from February 27 - June 14.