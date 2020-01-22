Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flight path of Flinders Reef search
Flight path of Flinders Reef search
Breaking

Major search under way for missing Coast light plane

22nd Jan 2020 7:35 PM | Updated: 7:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A massive search-and-rescue operation is under way for a missing light plane that took off from the Sunshine Coast.

Authorities are searching waters near Flinders Reef off Moreton Island after a mayday call from a light plane was received about 4.30pm

A state government owned rescue helicopter is conducting a search of the area.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said the plane with two people aboard was flying from Caloundra to Tangalooma on Moreton Island.

Water Police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and rescue chopper are also involved in the search.

More Stories

Show More
caloundra light plane plane missing search and rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council calls for more time to wade through submissions

        premium_icon Council calls for more time to wade through submissions

        News Council has been overwhelmed with the number of submissions in response to their development application for the Cultural and Civic Space.

        You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

        premium_icon You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

        News You told us which shops you want in Coffs. Here’s what they said.

        Accused carjacker claims it wasn’t him, court hears

        premium_icon Accused carjacker claims it wasn’t him, court hears

        News The man ordered a woman out of her car before driving away

        Dam roadworks reported as water sell-off plan moves ahead

        premium_icon Dam roadworks reported as water sell-off plan moves ahead

        News Questions have been raised about roadworks already carried out.