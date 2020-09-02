Major salon retailer says Coffs is 'key' to its growth

Demographers like Bernard Salt are saying places like Coffs Harbour can expect a rise in tree/sea changes similar to that of the late eighties and nineties.

Coffs Harbour has been identified as a key location in the expansion plans of major Australian hair care retailer Price Attack.

They have plans to open a Coffs Harbour store before the end of the year and the search is on for potential franchisees.

The company is looking to increase store numbers by 46 per cent after identifying regional centres where there is a real need for a retailer like Price Attack Salons.

Network Development Manager Delena Farmer says regional Australia has so much to offer without the capital city prices.

"Someone out there is perfect for the Price Attack Salon opportunity in town. Right now, there may be someone who has been affected by COVID who has Coffs Harbour roots who would like to return and establish a business that will truly give them great satisfaction to own and to grow in a vibrant and growing regional town."

The company's focus group research has indicated strong support for a Coffs store.

"Coffs Harbour is already a popular tourist destination but this appeal it set to increase as Australians holiday at home more and more due to COVID-19," Ms Farmer said.

And with Coffs almost equidistant to both Sydney and Brisbane it is an attractive destination for the company wanting to close the gap in their market coverage.

"Adding to all of this with Australia now officially in a recession, we are offering a local resident a chance to be their own boss and along the way create employment for others."

She says anyone with a love of hairdressing and customer service and the desire to be their own boss can apply.

Price Attack Salons’ Network Development Manager Delena Farmer. Coffs Harbour has been identified as a 'key location' for the company wanting to expand.

Incentives for former Qantas and Virgin employees

The company is also offering added incentives for former Qantas and Virgin employees with a special deal.

"Price Attack Salon owners don't necessarily have to be hairdressers or from the beauty industry," Ms Farmer said.

Franchisees range from mum and daughter teams to investors who have a passion for creating a great customer service experience with professional products and expert advice - they come from all walks of life.

"Qantas and Virgin staff are highly skilled in areas of customer service: and we see that there's an opportunity for them to come on board and start a new career on the ground rather than in the air.

"Flight crews are detailed oriented and know the importance of following systems and processes, all of which are provided thanks to the Price Attack proven franchise system." So the company is offering an introductory price for any Qantas or Virgin staff looking to embrace a new career: waiving 75 per cent of the franchise fee for former Virgin or Qantas employees.

"Our new focus on network expansion has brought about a big increase in franchise applications across Australia. Maybe our new store owner is already in another franchise and wants to diversify."

The hair care sector is worth $500 million a year and continues to grow 3 per cent year on year.

"The brand's resilience comes from being a service provider," Ms Farmer said.

"Everyone needs to get their hair done: this is not something that you can buy online. Hairdressing is a profession and not typically something that is done well by those who are not trained."