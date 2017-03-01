Major road closures this weekend for triathlon

Hogbin Dr, Harbour Dr and roads around the Jetty Foreshores area will be closed.

A NUMBER of roads in Coffs Harbour will be closed on Sunday in order to facilitate the running of the bcu Coffs Tri.

Coffs Harbour City Council has confirmed Hogbin Dr, Harbour Dr and roads around the Jetty Foreshores area will be closed and short traffic delays in the area are expected.

All affected intersections will be under traffic control and NSW Police and SES colunteers will be in attendance.

Residents on Harbour Dr wishing to leave their homes will be required to turn left out of their driveways onto the parking lane on Harbour Dr, then turn left at the first intersection and proceed to follow the detour.

Residents living south of Harbour Dr and east of Hogbin Dr will exit and enter through the Edinburgh St and Harbour Dr intersection.

The Yacht Club and Marina will be accessible via Orlando St.

The boat ramp will also be accessible via the Harbour Dr and Edinburgh St inersection to Nile St, and via one lane in Camperdown St.

All airport traffic will be via the Albany St/Hogbin Dr roundabout.

Southern Cross University will be accessible via Stadium Dr.

Motorists can travel on the Pacific Hwy between Coffs Harbour and Sawtell.