Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Major road closed after peak hour crash

by Sarah Matthews
26th Jun 2019 8:45 AM

A CRASH between a truck and a car has left one person in hospital and caused a major road to be closed in the Logan area this morning.

Emergency services were called to Logan River Road and Teys Road just after 7am this morning to reports of a crash between a truck and a vehicle.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said police had closed Logan River Road and are diverting traffic via Castille Cresent.

Paramedics transported one patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition following the crash.

More Stories

logan traffic

Top Stories

    Star students of the Coffs Coast - part 1

    premium_icon Star students of the Coffs Coast - part 1

    News THE Advocate is shining a light on some of the city's finest former students who have gone on to great things - both locally and abroad.

    • 26th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Bison killed and skinned in cruel act

    premium_icon Bison killed and skinned in cruel act

    News Cruel act leaves livestock owners devastated.

    Fatal motorbike accident in surburbia

    premium_icon Fatal motorbike accident in surburbia

    News A WOMAN has died after falling from a motorcycle.

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come, doctors warn