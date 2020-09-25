Major retail brand coming to Coffs before Christmas

Another major retailer is coming to Coffs Harbour.

Another major retailer is coming to Coffs Harbour.

ONE of Australia's largest specialty maternity and baby goods retailers is coming to Park Beach HomeBase.

Baby Bunting is a specialist retailer that offers new and expectant parents a wide range of baby and maternity products to help support them through the early years of parenthood.

The new Coffs store will be located next to Adairs.

With 57 stores nationally and over 6,000 product lines, Baby Bunting provides parents with the greatest range in prams, car seats, carriers, furniture, nursery, safety, babywear, manchester, changing, toys, feeding and much more at low prices every day.

The new Baby Bunting store at Park Beach HomeBase will also include a number of services such as car seat fittings and car seat hire as well as online click and collect services.

Baby Bunting is a specialist retailer that offers new and expectant parents a wide range of baby and maternity products

Lorenz Beckett, Centre Manager of Park Beach HomeBase says Baby Bunting is an exciting addition to the strong offer at Park Beach HomeBase.

"We are sure this brand name will be a very welcome newcomer to the centre for parents and grandparents," Ms Beckett said.

Established in Melbourne as a family-owned business in 1979, from humble beginnings with a single store, Baby Bunting is now an ASX listed company employing around 1,300 people throughout Australia.

Park Beach HomeBase has seen some turbulent times surviving floods, fire and Covid-19.

The retailer also operates a specialty baby goods website, babybunting.com.au.

CEO of Baby Bunting, Matt Spencer, said he is pleased to be bringing Baby Bunting to Coffs Harbour.

"With a great range of products and services backed by a price beat guarantee, we aim to support the needs of new and expectant parents through their parenthood journey," Mr Spencer said.

"I am equally excited about creating employment opportunities in the region and look forward to welcoming members of the local community to the Baby Bunting family."