Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Another major retailer is coming to Coffs Harbour.
Another major retailer is coming to Coffs Harbour.
Business

Major retail brand coming to Coffs before Christmas

Janine Watson
25th Sep 2020 6:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE of Australia's largest specialty maternity and baby goods retailers is coming to Park Beach HomeBase.

Baby Bunting is a specialist retailer that offers new and expectant parents a wide range of baby and maternity products to help support them through the early years of parenthood.

The new Coffs store will be located next to Adairs.

With 57 stores nationally and over 6,000 product lines, Baby Bunting provides parents with the greatest range in prams, car seats, carriers, furniture, nursery, safety, babywear, manchester, changing, toys, feeding and much more at low prices every day.

The new Baby Bunting store at Park Beach HomeBase will also include a number of services such as car seat fittings and car seat hire as well as online click and collect services.

Baby Bunting is a specialist retailer that offers new and expectant parents a wide range of baby and maternity products
Baby Bunting is a specialist retailer that offers new and expectant parents a wide range of baby and maternity products

Lorenz Beckett, Centre Manager of Park Beach HomeBase says Baby Bunting is an exciting addition to the strong offer at Park Beach HomeBase.

"We are sure this brand name will be a very welcome newcomer to the centre for parents and grandparents," Ms Beckett said.

Established in Melbourne as a family-owned business in 1979, from humble beginnings with a single store, Baby Bunting is now an ASX listed company employing around 1,300 people throughout Australia.

Park Beach HomeBase has seen some turbulent times surviving floods, fire and Covid-19.
Park Beach HomeBase has seen some turbulent times surviving floods, fire and Covid-19.

The retailer also operates a specialty baby goods website, babybunting.com.au.

CEO of Baby Bunting, Matt Spencer, said he is pleased to be bringing Baby Bunting to Coffs Harbour.

"With a great range of products and services backed by a price beat guarantee, we aim to support the needs of new and expectant parents through their parenthood journey," Mr Spencer said.

"I am equally excited about creating employment opportunities in the region and look forward to welcoming members of the local community to the Baby Bunting family."

More Stories

coffs harbour business homebase park beach park beach plaza retail industry
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: DV accused on bail when he snuck into Coffs army base

        Premium Content COURT: DV accused on bail when he snuck into Coffs army base

        News The man, who is facing a string of domestic violence charges, has been refused bail in court.

        Corindi Beach voted one of the best worldwide

        Premium Content Corindi Beach voted one of the best worldwide

        News The holiday park has been placed in the top ten per cent of the accommodation...

        WHAT’S ON: 12 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 12 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        News Your weekly go-to guide for Coffs Coast events.