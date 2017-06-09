Extreme pressure being applied on whale's internal organs

A major rescue effort is underway on Sawtell Beach at assist a beached whale.

UPDATE: IT IS understood as the tide falls, the surf break could lead to a precarious situation.

With less of the humpback whale's weight supported by the water, more pressure will be applied to its internal organs.

Authorities are doing everything they can to stabilise the oceanic mammal.

UPDATE: AUTHORITIES are waiting on a vet to do a full prognosis on the humpback whale.

It is understood the whale is a juvenile about a year old and measures about six metres.

Dolphin Marine Magic, ORRCA and National Parks and Wildlife are working together to keep the whale stable.

A National Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman said resident surfers had been in the water with the animal for hours.

She said once it is fully beached with the falling tide, a marquee will be put over it to allow a full prognosis.

UPDATE: WITH the tide dropping rescuers are trying to keep the humpback whale upright so it can breath.

One witness, Frank Watkins, told the ABC a large group of people were trying to rescue the whale.

"It's still gasping for breath, you can see the air coming out," Mr Watkins told the ABC.

Beachgoers spotted the animal in the breakers about 7am.

ORIGINGAL: A WHALE has been beached at Sawtell Beach.

The humpback whale has drawn the attention of a large crowd of about 50 beach-goers in front of the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club.

A witness said Department of Parks and Wildlife authorities are in the surf, metres from shore, assessing the whale.

Authorities are restricting access to the whale.

