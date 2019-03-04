Major project in the pipelines

Bellingen Shire Council staff, Melinda Pavey and members of the Mylestom community

Bellingen Shire Council staff, Melinda Pavey and members of the Mylestom community Contributed

A MILESTONE announcement has been made that is set to benefit the Mylestom, Raleigh and Repton communities from underground.

The NSW Government committed $10 million for the Coastal Communities Sewer Infrastructure Project for the Mylestom, Raleigh and Repton communities, creating 110 jobs and unlocking 75 new industrial lots.

Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey said the announcement marks an important and significant project for the Bellingen Shire's coastal communities.

"The NSW Government has committed to funding the construction of sewer systems for the Mylestom, Raleigh and Repton communities including both industrial and residential properties,” Ms Pavey said.

"The grant will also substantially upgrade the Urunga Sewage Treatment Plant, delivering reclaimed water for council's Urunga South growth area.

"This is essential in future-proofing the area, which is expected to grow from 5000 to 10,000 in population.

Mrs Pavey said this investment would also enhance water quality for local aquaculture industries.

"The local oyster industry suffered when the Kalang River closed for a period of eight years following a norovirus outbreak.

"This project will benefit the Bellinger River System, also the home of the Bellinger River Snapping Turtle."

The Coastal Communities Sewer Infrastructure Project will create 110 jobs during construction and unlock 75 new industrial lots, while connecting and securing 35 existing industrial businesses and 307 existing residential lots.

Another potential beneficiary of the scheme will be local dairy cooperative NORCO.

The Coastal Communities Sewer Infrastructure Project would provide for an alternative solution for Norco's wastewater discharge, securing their site into the future.

The NSW Government will be partnering with the Bellingen Shire Council to deliver this project, which has a total value of approximately $20 million.

The NSW Government commitment of $10 million will be delivered over the next three years.