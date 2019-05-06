Major players compete to lead privatisation of airport

Four companies are bidding for the position as expert adviser to assist council in handing over the asset to a private operator.

Four companies are bidding for the position as expert adviser to assist council in handing over the asset to a private operator. Scott Powick

THE company set to lead the charge for the privatisation of Coffs Harbour airport will be chosen by councillors this week.

Major players The Airport Group, Redwater Consulting Group, Mott MacDonald Australia and KPMG Australia have all thrown their hats in the ring in a bid to win the position as expert adviser to Coffs Harbour City Council.

The council called for tenders for an airport planner to help establish a long-term lease in December, in what is set to be the first time a private company will manage the council-owned asset.

According to council papers this is expected to lead to major economic growth for the region as it could see international flights operating from Coffs Harbour.

The private company would also lead the development of the Enterprise Park, and industrial hub earmarked for the land surrounding the airport.

Privatisation would relieve the council from relying on ratepayers and other grants to fund the growth of the airport, the papers state.

The hired adviser will assist council in five stages, from selecting the winning bidder to the ongoing monitoring of the lease.

However, the council will be given the opportunity to withdraw from the entire process after the call for tenders has been made.

The Airport Group has previously been hired by the council to undertake a feasibility study for the Enterprise Park.

The group is currently providing airport planning services for the Whitsundays, Toowoomba, Port Hedland, Lord Howe Island and Albury.

The chosen adviser will be engaged once the council adopts the recommendation at Thursday's meeting.

Whether the council will proceed with the private long-term lease will be decided at a future meeting once an Expression of Interest to the market has been made.