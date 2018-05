Telstra service outages across the Coffs Coast.

Telstra service outages across the Coffs Coast. Ridofranz

ARE you having trouble sending a text or receiving a phone call?

Double check your phone if you're with Telstra as there is currently intermittent service within the Coffs Harbour area.

There is mobile data and mobile voice outages for 3G in Coffs Harbour, North Boambee Valley and surrounding areas.

Telstra said the cause is under investigation.