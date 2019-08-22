Menu
Major new housing estate given green light

Janine Watson
22nd Aug 2019 8:55 PM
A SENIORS housing development with 66 self-contained apartments in three separate buildings has been approved for Woolgoolga.

Each building will contain four levels and apartments will range from one to three bedrooms.

The development will be located across two lots (5 and 7 Beach St).

Number five is a vacant, relatively flat lot that adjoins Jarrett Creek, while number seven contains the Digger Rest Motel.

The motel will be demolished as part of stage two.

Stage one will be the construction of the first building containing 26 self-contained dwellings in a four- storey building with basement carpark and ground floor communal areas along Beach Street.

Stage two will include demolition of the motel and construction of two more four-storey buildings along Bultitude Street.

These buildings will comprise a further 40 self-contained dwellings.

 

The Diggers Rest motel will be demolished to make way for the new seniors housing estate.
Vehicle access to the development for construction vehicles and at stage one is proposed from Beach St. All vehicle access will be from Bultitude St at the completion of stage two (with Beach St access being closed).

The proposal was put on public display for the usual 30-day period and 56 submissions received. Of these, only 10 were in support of the development.

Concerns included the possible impact on nearby Jarrett Creek, insufficient parking, and the height.

Ultimately, a Coffs Harbour City Council senior staff report found these concerns were adequately addressed in the proposal, and the development in keeping with the overall Woolgoolga masterplan.

The matter was up for consideration at Thursday night's council meeting where there were just five councillors in attendance: Denise Knight, John Arkan, Paul Amos, Sally Townley and Keith Rhoades.

They voted unanimously to approve the project.

