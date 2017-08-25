Major League dream alive for Cooper

LOCAL baseballer Cooper Bake-Smith has moved a step closer to his dream of making it to baseball's Big Show with an invitation to the MLB Australian Showcase.

From Crossmaglen, Bake-Smith is one of only 64 players invited from across the country to showcase their skills to MLB scouts in Lismore starting today.

Bake-Smith's invitation caps a stellar 12-month period for the 14-year old prodigy, which has seen him play a key role in taking Central Coast to the National Little League finals, tour California with the East Coast Country squad as well as securing a regular starting role in the Sawtell Dodgers A-grade side.

Excelling in all aspects of the game, Bake-Smith is a big and consistent hitter of the ball, can pitch and handle catching but excels in his preferred fielding positon of short stop where is range and big arm make him a constant danger.

More than this, his baseball brain and level headedness are two assets that keep him in good stead for a bright future.