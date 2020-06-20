Major investigation launched into greyhound association

An investigation has been launched into a major greyhound racing group after a series of complaints about its operations.

A MAJOR investigation into the Darwin Greyhound Association has been blamed on the "personal agendas" of a couple of the group's members.

The NT Racing Commission and the NT Consumer Affairs Commissioner yesterday announced they had launched a joint investigation into Darwin Greyhound Association over a "series of complaints" about its operations.

No details about what exactly the investigation have been released, but DGA president Robbie Brennan said it was "extremely disappointing when all the good work of our committee is being overshadowed by personal agendas"

The investigation is aimed at identifying and fixing "systemic issues" to improve the operation of the greyhound industry in the Territory and ensure the association is "meeting its obligations under the Association Act", according to an NT Racing Commission statement.

Darwin law firm Hutton McCarthy has been pulled in to undertake the investigation due to its previous work on Greyhound Racing Victoria and "animal welfare matters".

"We're very happy to be investigated because we have nothing to hide," Mr Brennan told the NT News.

"We're the most successful non-profit organisation in the NT to come through the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's disappointing a couple of our members have put the greyhound industry under the spotlight."

In a statement, Mr Brennan also said previous committees had endeavoured to "address issues that have arisen through matters brought to their attention through various complaints".

He said they had also introduced a Code of Conduct.

In the NT, greyhound racing is governed by the Racing and Betting Act and NT Consumer Affairs administers the Associations Act.

To assist the start of the investigation, the NT Racing Commission has established an email address for association members and industry participants to give information: AGD.GreyhoundInvestigation@nt.gov.au

