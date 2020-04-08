Major housing development gets the go ahead by Council

The $17,019,000 development was recently approved by Coffs Harbour City Council.

The $17,019,000 development was recently approved by Coffs Harbour City Council.

A seniors housing development along Stadium Drive worth over $17m has been approved by Coffs Harbour City Council.

It will include a village club house, village green and a mix of 57 residential dwellings including 46 two-bedroom and 11 three-bedroom villas.

The central community facility will feature a dining and recreation area along with a business centre and pool, outdoor lounge and dining areas adjoining.

All dwellings will have separate driveways and garages, accessible via private roads located

within the development. The main vehicular entry to site is via the gatehouse located off

Stadium Drive.

The site has an area of 2.27 hectares and slopes down to Stadium Drive with a northern aspect toward open sporting fields. To the east is the Harbour Church complex and to the west is a two level medical centre.

The $17,019,000 development will be undertaken by the Oak Tree Group. It has an expanding portfolio of 28 villages from Cairns to Hobart.

A major seniors housing development has been approved on Stadium Drive.

A proposal for a seniors development at Moonee Beach was recently rejected when it came before a full meeting of Councillors for consideration due to the level of public interest in the proposal.

It was ultimately defeated due to concerns over access but developer Anthony Cougle has vowed to fight the decision and has lodged an appeal.

With the provision of more seniors' housing a priority for planners across the State Mr Cougle says this development is just what Moonee Beach needs.

RELATED: Developer determined to press on with major subdivision

Coffs Harbour City Council recently released the latest chapter of its Local Growth Management Strategy for public comment.

Chapter 8 deals specifically with 'Employment Lands' which refers to land predominantly used for retail, commercial, business, office, or industrial activities that result in employment.

It considers options to prioritise the long-term supply of industrial land, reinforce distinct areas for economic development, invest in strategic transport connections and undertake renewal activities within business and commercial areas.

Council is seeking public feedback on the chapter until June 17.

To view the growth strategy and have your say follow this link.

A number of other chapters of the Local Growth Management Strategy have recently been adopted by Council and can be viewed here.