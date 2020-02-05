Major new housing development as Coffs reacts to shortage

A NEW 53-hectare residential development at Moonee Beach is well on its way.

Australian property development company Winten Property Group has announced the launch of Moonee Beach Estate; a masterplanned development covering 53 hectares with 2.56 hectares of Public Reserve buffering the Estate from Moonee Creek.

Stage 1 is now under construction and interest has been high, with half of the 30 lots already snapped up by eager buyers.

Moonee Beach Estate 2020

Winten Property Group national director of residential sales, Karl Rameau, said the development is one of the most spectacular coastal gems on the eastern seaboard.

"The response to Moonee Beach Estate has been incredibly positive pre-launch," Mr Rameau said.

"Stage one is now under construction and completion of lots ranging in size from 537 sqm to 2569 sqm is estimated for mid-2020."

Winten Property Group is a family-owned business with in excess of $2.2 billion of project activity underway across the country.

Mr Rameau said the Moonee Beach development is so sought after for both locals and seachangers for a number of reasons, including the Coffs Harbour Economic Development Strategy 2017-2022.

"The strategy champions business, technology and innovation, providing an ideal location for start-ups supported by a responsive local Council with a strategic focus on digital, agri-food manufacturing, and tourism economies," Mr Rameau said.

"Investment into the region has seen a boost with both residential and non-residential building approvals increasing significantly in the June 2019 quarter, to a combined value of $148 million," he said.

Moonee Beach Estate sales agent Robyn Goddard

One of the most dynamic and rapidly growing areas of regional New South Wales, Coffs Harbour's population of approximately 74,000 people, is projected to reach around 95,000 by 2036.

The past year has seen Coffs Harbour median property prices range between $502,500 and $345,000 for houses and units respectively, exhibiting compound growth rates of 4.2 per cent and 4.6 per cent according to sales data over a five-year period.

Mr Rameau said Winten Property Group specialises in creating new communities and understands how important it is to create the ideal work life balance.

"At Moonee Beach Estate residents can make the most of their down time, with cycling paths, fishing, paddle boarding, or take a tip from the locals and head to the waterfront picnic area in the shade of the Norfolk Pines to really enjoy the best Australia has to offer in outdoor living."

