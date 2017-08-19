Major developments see city on the rise

GREEN LIGHT GO AHEAD: Lipman are progressing the massive upgrade of Gowings Coffs Central in Harbour Drive.

THERE'S that saying, 'You can always tell when a city is on move by the number of cranes dotting the skyline'.

Coffs Harbour is certainly in the midst of a major era of development of both private and public assets with as many as four cranes operating across the city over the past month.

Gowings' multi-million dollar redevelopment of the Coffs Central shopping complex is certainly ramping up with construction firm Lipman hard at work on the new Gordon St entry.

The installation of a new K-Mart and speciality shops is also gathering pace with a likely completion before Christmas. Over the next 18-months construction will start on the $20 million high-rise hotel on top of the shopping complex.

Down on the harbour, cranes have again returned to work on the $6.73-million State Government rebuild of the northern breakwall.

The $9.2 million upgrade to the Jetty foreshores jointly funded by Coffs Harbour City Council and the Federal Government is also turning heads.

Stages 2 to 4 of the Jetty4Shores upgrade remain on track for completion late next month