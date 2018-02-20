Major development plans in pipeline for Corindi

The rezoning of the land will potentially enable around 33 new houses, a 6,100m2 commercial centre which will include a medical centre, and a 4,600m2 motel site with a restruarant/cafe and pool.

A NEW medical centre, motel and dozens of new houses are in the pipeline for Corindi Beach if plans are approved.

Plans to develop a large parcel of land on Pacific St, which is currently marked as a rural zone, could see the 'underutilised' area rezoned into a residential and commercial area.

The rezoning of the land will potentially enable around 33 new houses, a 6,100m2 commercial centre including a medical centre, and a 4,600m2 motel site with a restaurant/cafe and pool.

The new commercial centre will be an extension on an existing centre on the land.

According to the planning proposal put forward to Coffs Harbour City Council, the development will provide an opportunity to address the forecasted population increase for the Coffs Coast, and will provide more job opportunities.

"The proposed rezoning of land located at 97 Pacific St, Corindi will result in a significant net community benefit to the local area,” the development application stated.

"The site is the remaining large parcel of vacant land in Pacific St and its rezoning for urban purposes is both logical and beneficial to the Corindi village community.

"The existing rural use of the site is considered an underutilization of valuable land with potential for urban residential and commercial development.”

The plans for the site are currently on exhibition, and residents can have their say here until March 16.