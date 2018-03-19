Major decisions on the agenda for the council

Coffs Harbour is bidding for a Qantas Flight Training Academy.

HERE'S the low-down on what's coming up at this week's Council meeting:

1. Will Coffs join the 'super council'?

AFTER being granted an extension of six weeks, Council will make a decision on whether to join five other Mid North Coast councils to become a 'super council'.

Council initially considered the report to join the Joint Organisation (JO) on February 8 but were left undecided.

It could voluntarily join Bellingen Shire, Clarence Valley, Kempsey Shire, Nambucca Shire and Port Macquarie Hastings Councils.

According to the State Government, the benefits of JO's include better alignment of state, regional and local priorities; improved collaboration between councils; and stronger recognition of the role of local government in regional planning.

2. Attracting the Qantas Training Academy

COUNCILLOR John Arkan will move that a report be brought to council to consider attracting the Qantas pilot training school to Coffs Harbour.

Qantas announced in late February it will establish a pilot academy capable of training up to 500 pilots a year near an existing airfield in regional Australia.

The academy, expected to open in 2019, will help meet the increasing need for pilots.

"We need to attract a high profile industry to the area that not only creates jobs but helps build our employment, economic and living brand," Cr Arkan said.

"We should be making a bid for Qantas it will be the largest pilot Academy in the southern hemisphere. This will bring jobs to the local area as well as investment and income generation in secondary industries i.e. accommodation, housing, tourism, retail spending and other jobs."

3. Cutting red tape for start-ups

COUNCIL will consider whether to enter into a partnership with Service NSW to launch the Easy to Do Business program in the Coffs Harbour LGA.

This program cuts the red tape and streamlines the processes of opening a new cafe, restaurant or small bar business.

The program, which has been running in other LGAs since 2016, cuts the process to open a business from 18 months to less than 90 days.

The current process typically requires an owner to deal with 13 agencies and complete 48 forms, however the program sees a single digital platform and a single form to replace these.