Major decision to dictate future of Coffs Airport

”The decision will impact on many future generation,” Councillor Paul Amos has said ahead of Thursday night’s council meeting.

COFFS Harbour Airport may be placed into the hands of a private company in what one councillor says is the 'most important' decision to face Coffs Harbour City Council in decades.

Cr Paul Amos is hoping to ensure that the public is informed of the plan to lease the airport and the Enterprise Park development before Thursday night's council meeting.

"This decision will impact on many future generations. It's the most important decision council has had to make in a long time - more important than the Civic Space," he said.

"The public needs to be mindful of what's happening so they can form an opinion."

On Thursday, councillors will decide whether or not to call for binding bids for a long-term lease of the airport, which has been a council asset since 1984.

They will also vote on whether they will allocate $700,000 from the Coffs Harbour Airport Business Unit Reserve to fund the lease process.

The exact length of time the airport is proposed to be leased out has been made confidential, and Cr Amos could only say it was a "very long time."

The council first endorsed the possibility of leasing the airport in December last year, as it was the option deemed to provide the 'most benefit' to the council and ratepayers.

It would see council reap the benefits of lease revenue, and would also allow the council to transfer capital expenditure for upgrades and expansion of the airport to the lessee.

The possibility of international flights has long been touted as an attractive benefit of the lease model, as the cost of expanding the airport estimated at $30m-$50m would be borne by the lessee.

The lessee would also take on the responsibility of investing in and developing the Enterprise Park - a $25 million, 98-lot development adjoining the airport that is anticipated to attract a mix of business and aviation enterprises.

However, there has been heavy public concern that taking the airport out of the public realm would see prices skyrocket for airport users.

The council have since engaged independent expert advisors KPMG to undertake the leasing process, and last month put the call out for non-binding bids to 99 companies which own or have a financial interest in airports.

If the motion is passed on Thursday, the tender for binding bids is expected to be open until February 20, and by March 20 the management of the airport will officially be handed over to the chosen third party.

An artist's impression of the Coffs Harbour Airport Enterprise Park development.

Cr Amos said this week's motion is essentially the penultimate decision.

"If we were to stop the process now, we would explore other avenues for the future management of the airport. To move forward now is showing that basically, we're committed to leasing the airport."

He added that at this point, he is undecided on where he stands on the matter.

"It's not appropriate for me as a councillor to not walk into a meeting without an open mind. But it would have to be a very attractive offer for me to decide that it's best to take the airport out of the community's hands.

"International flights, the expansion of the airport, it could all be a great. But again, for me, it would have to be an offer too good to refuse."