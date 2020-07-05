Major projects picked for federal COVID-19 relief funds

One of the infrastructure projects will take place at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

TWO Coffs Harbour infrastructure projects have been earmarked to receive Australian Government funding to help the economy bounce back from COVID-19.

Funds come from the $500 million Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.

Coffs Harbour City Council was allocated $1.38m from the fund to spend on infrastructure projects ready to be executed before June 30, 2021, as a form of rapid injection of cash into the local economy.

The focus for the grant is the enhancement of existing, or creation of new, Council infrastructure which has a direct community benefit.

The two projects deemed to best fit the criteria are the Jetty Foreshores Stage 5 Carpark Project and the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden Glasshouse Project.

A report to be considered by Coffs Harbour City Councillors on Thursday evening suggests allocating $600,000 for the carpark project and $782,096 for the glasshouse.

The Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores have long been described as the jewel in the crown of our city.

Jetty foreshore steps.

Coffs Harbour City Councillor George Cecato has been a strong campaigner for getting work underway on the Stage 5 carpark.

He describes it as a "vital element of infrastructure to ensure our residents and visitors have easier access to fully enjoy our jewel in the crown.

"The beatification of The Jetty Foreshore is a project that runs deep into the fabric of the residents of our Local Government Area," he outlined during a Council meeting in August last year.

"The completion of stages 1 to 4 have exceeded many expectations. This very high visitation has highlighted the need to complete stage 5 which is a larger car park as a matter of priority."

Both recommended projects have been allocated co-contributions from Council in its recent budget which complies with grant requirements.