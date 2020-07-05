Major projects picked for federal COVID-19 relief funds
TWO Coffs Harbour infrastructure projects have been earmarked to receive Australian Government funding to help the economy bounce back from COVID-19.
Funds come from the $500 million Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
Coffs Harbour City Council was allocated $1.38m from the fund to spend on infrastructure projects ready to be executed before June 30, 2021, as a form of rapid injection of cash into the local economy.
The focus for the grant is the enhancement of existing, or creation of new, Council infrastructure which has a direct community benefit.
The two projects deemed to best fit the criteria are the Jetty Foreshores Stage 5 Carpark Project and the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden Glasshouse Project.
A report to be considered by Coffs Harbour City Councillors on Thursday evening suggests allocating $600,000 for the carpark project and $782,096 for the glasshouse.
The Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores have long been described as the jewel in the crown of our city.
Coffs Harbour City Councillor George Cecato has been a strong campaigner for getting work underway on the Stage 5 carpark.
He describes it as a "vital element of infrastructure to ensure our residents and visitors have easier access to fully enjoy our jewel in the crown.
"The beatification of The Jetty Foreshore is a project that runs deep into the fabric of the residents of our Local Government Area," he outlined during a Council meeting in August last year.
"The completion of stages 1 to 4 have exceeded many expectations. This very high visitation has highlighted the need to complete stage 5 which is a larger car park as a matter of priority."
Both recommended projects have been allocated co-contributions from Council in its recent budget which complies with grant requirements.