Major building project at Woolgoolga Netball

SURROUNDED by Sunbursts and Purple Pineapples, Andrew Fraser MP was in his element announcing a rebuild of Woolgoolga District Netball Association's clubhouse.

After watching a thrilling battle between the colourfully named teams, the Member for Coffs Harbour joined president Sandra Thorpe to announced a six figure sum would fund the project delivered from the Clubgrants Category 3 Infrastructure scheme.

The clubhouse upgrade will include new administration, control and meeting room facilities, and a new storage area.

"This is great news for the local club whose volunteers, including committee members, coaches and umpires, do such a wonderful job in running the association,” Mr Fraser said.

"The project will modernise the facilities and make the club more attractive to schools and the local community looking to get involved in the sport.”

Mr Fraser will retire at the next NSW election and said this announcement had special significance.

"I came here in 1993 to announce what I think was a grant of around $15,000 to pour concrete for the new courts,” he recalled.

"Just recently I rang the club and asked if they had $7,000 they could put towards a project and when they said they did, I was able to tell them another $100,000 was coming their way.

"When I look back to the start and see what has been done in the past 25 years, it's been fantastic.

"It's a pleasure to recognise what you have all achieved as a club and what you have done for yourselves.”